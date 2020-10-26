Lip Care Products Market Outlook, Business Opportunities & Forecast Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Lip Care Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global lip care products market is anticipated to reach USD 1.18 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Increasing beauty consciousness among women and men both coupled with rising awareness about personal care and grooming products are the factors expected to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Presence of leading players such as Revlon, Inc.; L’Oréal S.A.; Kao Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Beiersdorf AG; The Procter & Gamble Company; The Clorox Company; and Avon Products, Inc. has made the market highly competitive in nature. Availability of variety of products from different brands and presence of large consumer base are the factors enforcing the leading manufacturers to adopt new trends and develop new products.

Growth Drivers:

Financial independence of women owing to increased participation in workforce is further proliferating the product demand. Furthermore, rising demand for personal grooming products among men to enhance their appearance is also driving the lip care product market.

The sun protection segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period owing to rising awareness regarding protection of lips against the sun damage. Asia pacific was the largest market for lip care products in 2018 owing to rising air pollution, fluctuating climatic conditions, rising disposable income levels and growing corporate sector. North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to growing popularity of lip care products among women as well as men in this region.

Product Outlook:

Non-medicated

Therapeutic & Medicated

Sun Protection

Regional Insight:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 35% across the global lip care products market. This growth is attributed to rising demand for personal grooming and beauty products. Some of the prominent markets for personal care products and beauty products in this region are India, Japan, China, and South Korea. Moreover, consumers in countries such as India and South Korea get influenced by celebrities. This is expected to propel the product demand. Furthermore, effects of fluctuating atmospheric temperature and long term exposure to sun are anticipated to impact positively to the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

North America is projected to ascend at the fastest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 owing to growing popularity of these products among the consumers in countries including Canada and U.S. Moreover, benefits of natural and organic products are influencing large number of people. This is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

