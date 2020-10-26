Paper Products Market Growth Trends, Development Strategies and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paper Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global paper products market size is anticipated to reach USD 275.1 Billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 0.3% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is anticipated to be highly competitive owing to the increasing number of brands and their presence across the globe. The key players include Kimberly-Clark Corporation; KP Tissue, Inc; ST Paper LLC and Irving Consumer Products Limited. These players are majorly focusing on product development, technical advances, and market penetration to boost their sales.

The manufacturers are also focusing on acquisitions and mergers to penetrate the untouched market and to expand their product portfolio. For example, Essity Aktiebolag made an investment of USD 105 million in a tissue manufacturing plant at Mexico location to increase the sales under the brand name of Regio.

Growth Drivers:

The rising awareness about the harmful effects of using plastics for packaging has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Apple Inc. used 84% fewer plastics for the packaging of iPhone 7 as compared to iPhone 6.

Growing tourism and the rise in hospitality services are also expected to boost the market growth. This growth can be attributed to the increase in usage of tissue papers and other types of papers for packaging and hygiene purposes. In order to meet these rising demands, the manufacturers are setting up new machines to produce paper. As these machines are being set up to curtail the production expenses, the market for such products is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

The use of paper for packaging is gaining more acceptance in consumer products and the food and beverage industry. Moreover, factors such as global warming, biodegradability, and decomposition of used plastics are some of the key factors providing traction to the paper products market. As the paper products can be used as a substitute for these plastic products and are easily recyclable, their market is expected to expand rapidly in the upcoming years.

Application Outlook:

Graphic Paper

Sanitary & Household

Packaging Paper

Other Paper

Regional Insight:

In 2018, the region of Asia Pacific dominated the global paper products market with a share of 36.65%. The factors contributing to this growth are rising population and rapid industrialization across this region. The demand for news printing paper is facing a decline across this region due to the shifting trend towards digital platforms among the consumers. This region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.3% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

Rising awareness about the hazardous effects of plastics for packaging across developing countries like India and China is expected to drive the market for such products in the future. China is considered as the largest market across the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of many key manufacturers such as Samson Paper Holdings Ltd. and Quanzhou Sinowise Machinery Co. Ltd.

