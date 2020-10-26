Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2025. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also known as “Sodium Carboxymethyl cellulose” or “CMC”. It is an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by the process of “Etherification”. Hydroxyl groups could be substituted with carboxymethyl cellulose chain. The Carboxymethyl Cellulose structural formula is R=H (CH2CO2H).

The carboxymethyl cellulose is odorless, chemically stable, tasteless substance, and physiologically inert. It is non-toxic in nature, and hypoallergenic with high viscosity. The caustic soda, mono chloroacetic acid, and plant-derived cellulose are the raw materials mainly used for manufacturing carboxymethyl cellulose.

The factors that propel the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry include growing demand of low-fat food. Moreover, increasing production of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the rising exploration activities and oil drilling. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the accessibility of eco-friendly substitutes of carboxymethyl cellulose, and strict government regulations.

Access Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/carboxymethyl-cellulose-cmc-market-size

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) industry may be explored by application and geography. The key applications that could be explored in the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market include Food & beverages, Oil & gas, Cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, Paints & adhesives, Paper & board, Detergents, and Others. The “Food & Beverages” segment led the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and low-fat.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry comprise QuímicaAmtex S.A. De C.V, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd., UgurSelulozKimya A.S, and DKS Co. Ltd., the Dow Chemical Company. Daicel Corporation, Lamberti S.P.A, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc, and Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Request a Sample Copy of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/carboxymethyl-cellulose-cmc-market-size/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Carboxymethyl Cellulose: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Carboxymethyl Cellulose: Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com