Squish – Perfect Project Management Software for Start-ups & Large Businesses As Well

Squish Project Management Software is a cloud-based tool that allows users to manage projects easily, organize team members or projects, discuss progress, etc. It is affordable and allows users to efficiently manage and store data in one central location. This tool is used by project leaders to assign tasks to the team and check regular progress from any part of the world at any point of time in the day. No special hardware is required.

The Squish Pricing package starts from $ 50/month/user. Squish pricing comes inclusive of setup charges along with unlimited users and projects. The company also offers a trial version of its software which can be used by users.

Customized Projects – The Squish project management software platform allows users to customize the interface based on the view they would like to see or present. They can add fields, remove fields and define parameters according to their business requirement.

Issue Resolution – Squish allows users to monitor issues that arise and keep track of their progress. Users can also view past comments, save and share searchers and monitor any changes to threads.

Interactive Interface – Squish allows users to stay up to date with all information as the tool provides updates automatically when needed. It allows users to manage and change status from the project home page itself. It provides access control so users can choose who gets to view or edit/modify the data.

Accessibility – The software can be used from any web enabled devices such as desktops, laptops, tablet’s, smartphones etc. It is perfect for managers that need to travel often. Users do not need a separate app to download, they can access the data direct from a web browser. Squish pricing comes inclusive of setup charges along with unlimited users and projects.

It is a computer program that enables project managers and other team members to commence, plan, implement, track, and deliver projects of all sizes and kinds. Project management software has been created to plan and store project responsibilities and events, arrange agendas and deadlines, address project problems, allocate and manage project-related expenses, set up association and support among project members, manage quality, bring together project teams, and manage human resources as well as project updates. The best project management software allows businesses to manage their projects through all the phases of the project lifecycle, right from project ideation and commencement to project implementation and conclusion.

