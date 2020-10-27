With Sports Starting Up Again After Worldwide Lockdowns, SBO360 Offers Safe and Secure Online Betting

Bangkok, Thailand, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Thanks to technological advances such as high-speed internet and powerful smartphones, the online gambling industry has experienced exponential growth over the past few years. The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions have accelerated that growth even further.

With most brick-and-mortar casinos and gambling destinations closed due to the pandemic, most gamblers have turned to reputable online gambling websites, such as 918kiss.

With more than half a million active players, 918Kiss is one of Asia’s most popular high-quality mobile online casinos. Although it primarily serves gamblers in Malaysia, 918Kiss is also gaining popularity in other SEA countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. Previously known as SCR888, 918Kiss was one of the first online casinos to bring popular casino arcade games to the mobile platform.

Speaking on the subject, a spokesperson from 918Kiss said, “When we started 918Kiss, our ultimate goal was to provide our users with an unparalleled online casino experience. And we’re proud to say that we’ve achieved it. Today, with over 500,000 members and thousands of new ones joining every day, our platform is one of the most popular ones in Asia. The reason behind our success? Well, we’re constantly working to improve every aspect of our application, with regular updates being made to the app’s security, user experience, and internal technology.”

The 918Kiss app has been available for Android users for some time, and recently, it was also made available on the iOS app store. “The updated interactive potential of our iOS and Android Apps is what makes 918Kiss one of the best online casino experiences in 2020”, the spokesperson went on to say.

