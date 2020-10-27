Bank of Baroda, Accenture Complete Technology Integration of Former Vijaya Bank Branches

21 million customers of Vijaya Bank now have access to Bank of Baroda’s banking services

MUMBAI, INDIA, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Bank of Baroda have successfully completed the technology integration of the former Vijaya Bank’s branches with Bank of Baroda – part of the post-merger integration of the first three-way merger of public sector banks in India. Accenture is now helping align former Dena Bank’s IT systems with Bank of Baroda.

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country’s third largest public sector bank. Upon completion, the combined technology architecture will help the merged entity seamlessly integrate its India-wide customer service and business operations network of nearly 9,000 bank branches and more than 12,000 ATMs.

In its role as lead technology partner, Accenture developed the blueprint for consolidating the IT systems of the three banks and is overseeing the execution of the technology integration strategy, which includes data migration, application and data center consolidation, as well as business continuity management. With the completion of the Vijaya Bank migration, around 21 million customers from across 1,900+ Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to Bank of Baroda. The migration was executed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity.

Sharad Saxena, Chief Technology Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “Our technology integration goal is to offer uninterrupted customer services while paving the way for the next-generation banking experience across the merged entity. Accenture’s role in the consolidation of the technology infrastructure of former Vijaya Bank with that of Bank of Baroda has helped us offer a smooth, hassle-free experience to our customers during the migration. The integrated technology architecture gives former Vijaya Bank customers the ability to opt for Bank of Baroda’s entire suite of offerings, while continuing to use their existing payment instruments until further notice.”

“Technology plays a pivotal role in successful post-merger integration and unlocking value for all stakeholders,” said Sonali Kulkarni, Lead – Financial Services, Accenture in India. “With this collaboration, our objective has been to minimize disruption to the employees and customers across the three banks, while enabling business continuity.”

In 2018, Bank of Baroda collaborated with Accenture to develop and maintain an Analytics Center of Excellence (ACoE) – a software platform with a central data repository that can store up to a petabyte (a million gigabytes) of company data, and is powered by leading data technologies and techniques such as predictive analytics.

About Bank of Baroda:

Bank of Baroda (“The Bank”) established on 20th July 1908 is a State-owned banking and financial services organisation, headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.

Bank of Baroda is India’s leading public sector bank with a strong domestic presence supported by self- service channels. The Bank’s distribution network includes 8,950+ branches, 12,000+ ATMs, 1,200+, self-service e-lobbies and 18,000 Business Correspondents. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 100 branches/offices of subsidiaries, spanning 20 countries. The Bank has wholly owned subsidiaries including BOB Financial Solutions Limited (erstwhile BOB Cards Ltd.), BOB Capital Markets and Baroda Asset Management India Ltd. Bank of Baroda also has joint ventures for life insurance viz. India First Life Insurance Co. Pvt. Ltd. and India Infradebt Ltd., engaged in infrastructure financing. The Bank owns 98.57% in The Nainital Bank. The Bank has also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks namely Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, Baroda Rajasthan Gramin Bank and Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank.

Visit us at bankofbaroda.in

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

