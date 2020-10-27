Northern VA Dog Walking Company Wins Best Pet Care Award For 2020

Centreville, Virginia, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Paw Pals, a Northern VA Dog Walking Company, has recently been awarded for its high standard of pet care services that they have consistently provided clients in the Northern VA area. The team at Paw Pals has shown excellence in all areas of pet care and has been awarded this honor to commemorate their dedication to their craft.

Paw Pals has been named Northern Virginia Magazine’s 2020 Best Pet Care award due to the reader’s votes for their outstanding pet care and sitting services. The pet sitting service has garnered support from residents in their community that own both cats and dogs who have absolutely loved their service and the amount of care they put into what they do. One review of their service states that “…has a way with animals. I think it’s just in her nature. She walked our large Airedale for a week while we were working long days. I received a “report card” on Juliet’s activity. I felt Mary really cared about knowing and understanding our dog (Juliet) for future visits. Juliet is also very anxious and it was nice that Mary provided some constructive suggestions to try to relieve some of our dog’s anxiety. I highly recommend Mary!!” This quote perfectly represents the reason that PawPals has received this honor.

Paw Pals is known for providing dog walking and pet sitting services for pet owners who need some assistance taking care of their animals. Whether you are on a family trip or having a busy week at work, the Paw Pals team is there to help. They offer caring and heartfelt care for your animals with the goal of giving your beloved pets a second home while you are away. For the highest-quality walking and sitting services, look no further than Paw Pals.

With this new award, Paw Pals hopes that readers will have a better idea of how they have become known for offering the highest quality pet sitting and walking services in their area. For more information, contact Paw Pals Pet Sitting today at 703-345-1695 or visit their website at https://www.localpawpals.com/. They are located at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213 Centreville, VA 20121.

