Single-cell Analysis Market Worth $5.6 billion by 2025 – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis Products

Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

Growing Biotechnology and Bio-pharmaceutical Industries

Wide Applications of Single-cell Analysis in Cancer Research

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growth Opportunities:

High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing (SCS)

Growth in Stem Cell Research

Integration of Microfluidics in Single-cell Analysis

Emerging Asian Markets

Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on application, segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Based on technique, segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles. However, the NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period;

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.

Key Market Players;

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).