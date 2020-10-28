Primary Cells Market : Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing cancer research, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Primary cells are considered to be more biologically representative in comparison to cell lines owing to their very identical characteristics to the original donor tissue. Owing to this, it is becoming increasingly evident that primary cells in 3D cell cultures are capable of producing more biologically representative models of in vivo multicellular environments as compared to cell lines. The adoption of primary cells in 3D cultures is high due to their more accurate outcomes as compared to normal cell lines.

Primary cell culture contamination is one of the most common problems encountered in cell culture laboratories. The use of contaminated cells endangers cell physiology and often leads to incorrect results or causes the loss of unique cell lines. Contamination in cell cultures not only slows down cell metabolism but can also contaminate final products such as vaccines, which can destroy the entire batch.

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human primary cells in developing novel cancer therapies and the rising funding for the R&D for cell therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America is the largest regional market for primary cells :

The global primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market. The growth in the North American primary cells market can be attributed to the increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on R&D, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Some key players in the Human Primary Cells Market (2020- 2025)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), PPA Research Group, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US), and Biopredic International (France).