Pintsch North America to Exhibit Advanced Rail Signaling Technologies at 2026 ASLRRA Conference and Upcoming RSSI Shows

MASCOUTAH, IL, USA, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — Pintsch North America will participate in two key North American rail industry events in 2026, presenting its latest developments in safety-critical signaling and train detection technologies.

The company will first exhibit at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (“ASLRRA”) Annual Conference & Exhibition, April 12–14, at Booth 1035. The ASLRRA event brings together short line and regional railroad operators, suppliers, and industry stakeholders to address operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure modernization.

Pintsch North America will also exhibit at the 2026 Railway Systems Suppliers, Inc. (RSSI) Railway Show, June 2–4, at Booth 1307. The RSSI Conference exhibition serves as a major platform for railway technology providers to present advancements in rail wheel sensors, signaling, communications, and integrated rail systems.

At both events, Pintsch North America will highlight its portfolio of engineered railway safety solutions, including:

Pintsch North America will be presenting technologies are designed to meet stringent safety and reliability requirements while supporting system scalability, reduced lifecycle costs, and improved network availability.

“Industry events such as ASLRRA and RSSI provide an important opportunity to engage directly with infrastructure owners and operators,” said Chief Executive Officer Russell Pratt. “We look forward to discussing how our proven technologies can support evolving railway signaling architectures and operational safety demands.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit Pintsch North America at ASLRRA Booth 1035 to review product capabilities, discuss application requirements, and explore integration strategies.

About Pintsch North America

Pintsch North America delivers advanced rail signaling and safety systems, specializing in axle counting, train detection, and wayside interface technologies. The company supports freight, passenger, and industrial rail networks with solutions engineered to meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability.

Media contact:

Pintsch Tiefenbach US, Inc.

205 E Harnett St

Mascoutah, IL 62258

Phone: (618) 993-8513

Fax: (618) 993-8403

Technical Support: (618) 993-8513

Web: https://www.pintschtiefenbach.us.com/contact