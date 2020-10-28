Data Catalog Market Global Strategies, Development Challenges by 2022

The data catalog solutions deployed in the cloud or on-premises empower organizations to reduce operational costs, and offer benefits, such as ease of use, easier deployment, and higher scalability. MarketsandMarkets expects the global data catalog market size to grow from USD 210.0 Million in 2017 to USD 620.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period. An increasing need for data catalog solutions, automation, business intelligance (BI) solutions, real-time availability of data, accessing large volumes of data stored across various systems to get a consolidated view, reducing infrastructure costs, and gaining business insights is the major growth driver for the data catalog market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48918216

Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US). New product launches and partnerships are key growth strategies adopted by these market players to offer feature-rich products and services to their customers and to enter the unserved regions.

IBM is one of the leading vendors in the data catalog market. The company follows inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and agreements, to enhance its product and solution offerings in the data catalog market. For instance, in March 2017, IBM formed a partnership with Salesforce to seamlessly connect IBM Watson and Salesforce Einstein to enable an entirely new level of intelligent customer engagement across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more. In November 2017, IBM announced addition of new offerings to its Watson Data Platform, including data cataloging and data refining. The updated data platform allows developers and data scientists to analyze and prepare enterprise data for AI applications, regardless of its structure or where it resides.

Alation, another leading company in the market, also adopted the inorganic growth strategy, such as partnerships, to gain a dominant position in the data catalog market. For instance, in March 2017, Alation extended its partnership with Trifacta to continue joint delivery of an integrated solution for self-service data discovery and preparation. Apart from that, Alation has launched new product and product updates on regular basis in the data catalog market. For instance, in October 2017, Alation announced integration with Tableau 10.4. The updates will deliver governance for insight features supporting all Tableau customers on desktops as well as servers.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-catalog-market-48918216.html