Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Biomarkers Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Microarray, Immunoassay, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Method, Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), End User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%

The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures, a high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, these factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155

Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and the growing need for early disease diagnosis.

Based on the product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2019, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased used of blood culture media as it is the standard method for the diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.

North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics markets market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other players include T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US), among others.