New Nexus Low Profile Omni-Directional Mobile Antenna Features 4 WiFi Connections

Itasca, IL, United States, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Mark, Inc. has introduced the NEXUS series (NXD-W), a new low profile omni-directional Mobile Antenna. The new antenna features four separate WiFi antenna elements in a small, heavy-duty radome.

The antenna provides coverage on both 2.4-2.5 & 4.9-6.0 GHz. This allows the antenna to operate on the 5 GHz band and is designed for WiFi-6 modems that require 4xMIMO but also be backward compatible for 802.11n and 802.11b/g modems (earlier generations).

The (NXD-W) Nexus low profile omni-directional mobile antenna measures 3.52” (8.94cm) in diameter and only 0.625” (1.56cm) in height. The very low-profile that NXD is popular for makes it virtually vandal-proof.

Jerry Posluszny, Director of Engineering, explained that “The NXD-W can provide reliable data transmissions for Smart City applications such as streetlights, meters and roadside units. The Nexus can also be used for remote monitoring in Precision Agriculture, Oil & Gas, and even mining. We are excited that our new Mobile Antenna provides that kind of operation in a compact package.”

The NXD-W antenna offers 4 dBi gain on the 5 GHz band. These gain levels provide wireless coverage over a longer distance while still providing adequate beamwidth coverage for easy installation and alignment. This antenna is very rugged and is ground plane independent so it can be mounted on non-metallic enclosures.

The Rugged construction of the Nexus low profile omni-directional mobile antenna makes it great for Industrial WiFi infrastructure where it serves as a low profile access point operating in harsh conditions.

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile, device, embedded, and covert antennas for 30 MHz – 9 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular GSM/CDMA, LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety, Military and Machine-to-Machine (M2M). Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Further information on Mobile Mark’s WiFi MIMO Antennas can be found on the website: www.mobilemark.com.