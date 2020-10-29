Ecosmob launch multi-tenant broadcasting solution in Europe

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies private limited, a leading IT company from India, famous for its client-centric services, has announced a multi-tenant broadcasting solution in Europe.

On the occasion of the launch of a multi-tenant broadcasting solution for companies in Europe, VP of the Ecosmob said, “The voice broadcasting solution can be used to broadcast the messages to the huge population in Europe and all over the world.

Audio broadcasting services can be offered to clients using a Multi-tenant solution. We have created a customized solution that can be adjusted as per the requirements of the business. We also provide the source code of solution to offer clients the full ownership of developed software and used codes.”

He also added that “Our broadcasting solution is easy to use. It can be used by small to big companies spread across the globe, and they can set up SMS or voice broadcast campaigns, design a text or voice message with the inclusion of response time, and schedule the time of broadcast. The multi-tenant broadcasting solution commences the broadcast automatically.”

Ecosmob broadcasting solution is the custom solution rather than ready to use solution because ready to use solution has some limitations as it is created in keeping generic use cases in consideration. But the custom broadcast solution is programmed not only by keeping clients’ requirements in mind but also by keeping current and future business models and can be optimized as per the business requirements. It also helps customers save money being spent on unnecessary features that are of no use to the business.

Ecosmob multi-tenant broadcasting solutions can be used to provide voice broadcasting services to hundreds or thousands of clients at one time. It gives complete control to the owner or admin and can track the tenant and system usage activities by tenants.

It also offers tenants an opportunity to manage their broadcasting campaigns by offering them a separate panel. This assists in reducing the efforts of the service provider.

European companies and VoIP solution providers interested in a multi-tenant broadcasting solution can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited for the customized broadcasting solution.

