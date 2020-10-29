Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent Fact.MR report finds that isomalto-oligosaccharide (IMO) sales in 2018 were ~420 thousand tons, and are estimated to record ~6% Y-o-Y in 2019. The IMO industry is primarily influenced by the ingredient’s benefits that extent beyond gastrointestinal tract, complemented by its growing popularity as a low-calorie sweetener in protein bars. Low glycemic index and high prebiotic fiber content in IMO has meant that adoption of this plant-based ingredient continues on an upward spiral in the supplements industry, to help health-conscious consumers achieve improved nutrient absorption and fat loss. The isomalto-oligosaccharide market is estimated to register a CAGR of ~7% through 2029.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the isomalto-oligosaccharide Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the isomalto-oligosaccharide Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market considering 2014-2018 as the historic year and 2019–2029 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The Isomalto-oligosaccharide market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are BioNeutra Global Corporation, Aquapharm Health & Nutrition GmbH, RAYA SUGARINDO INTI, Guangzhou Shuangqiao Company Ltd, Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co., Ltd., Rajvi Enterprise, New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation, Funksjonell Mat AS., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Rajvi Enterprise, Aquapharm Health & Nutrition GmbH, Funksjonell Mat AS, Hangzhou Focus Corporation and RAYA SUGARINDO INTI,

The Isomalto-oligosaccharide market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Isomalto-oligosaccharide?

How does the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Isomalto-oligosaccharide market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Segmentations Analysis:

By Primary Function,

Prebiotic Agent

Bulking Agent

Sugar Substitute / Low Calorie Sweetener

By Form,

Powdered

Syrup

By Application,

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Crucial insights in the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide market.

Basic overview of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Isomalto-oligosaccharide market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Isomalto-oligosaccharide across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Isomalto-oligosaccharide market stakeholders.

