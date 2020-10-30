Alpha Olefin Market Share, Research Study, and Growth Rate By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Alpha Olefins Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Alpha Olefins Market is anticipated to expand at a positive CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period i.e. from 2014 to 2025 as extensive research for the development of alpha olefins using dissimilar sources are estimated to boost overall market growth across the globe.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Alpha Olefins Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Alpha Olefins Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Alpha Olefins Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Alpha Olefins Market.

Ethylene is a significant feedstock for manufacturing alpha olefin and produced across the globe by using naphtha and gas-based oil. The overall market is projected to experience a balanced supply-demand condition in the forecast period i.e. from 2014 to 2025. Furthermore, overall market is estimated to be a spectator of linear rise in product costs matched with the boom in ethylene prices over the period of time.

These organic compounds offer a range of industrially important products like 1-octadecene, 1-decene, 1-hexadecene, 1-octene, 1-tetradecene, 1-hexene, and 1-dodecene. The rising demand for poly alpha olefin (PAO) in synthetic lubricants is estimated to spur overall market in the years to come. Plus, rising focus on producing bio-based alpha olefin is estimated to avail new opportunities for the growth of overall alpha olefin market as several bio-chemicals are accepted as pro-environmental solutions.

Also, rising demand for poly alpha olefin based lubricants and discovery of shale gas are estimated to fuel overall alpha olefins industry growth in future. However, strict environment regulations regarding use of polyethylene and varying costs of raw materials and energy sources may restrain overall market growth in the forecast period i.e. from 2014 to 2025. North America will continue with its dominance over the forecast period due to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. On the other hand, growing population and increasing consumption of packaged food are estimated to fuel overall market growth in the Asia Pacific region in future.

Alpha olefins is estimated to experience a balanced supply-demand condition in the future. In presence of REACH, alpha olefins are known to have no toxic effect on animal and human population. The foremost trend observed in recent years in global market is rising demand for heavier alpha olefins (C6+) in the Middle East and North America.

Key players operating in alpha olefin market are Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Shell Chemical Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Qatar Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical, Godrej Industries Ltd., and Ineos Oligomers. SASOL, CPChem, and INEOS are estimated to help hold the market balance and alpha olefin prices. Using UNIPOL technology in North America, Exxon Mobil’s linear low-density polyethylene concentrated on specialty grades.

