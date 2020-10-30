Clinical Perfusion Systems Market worth $1,198.8 Million by 2021

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the market can be attributed to the initiatives by governments & NGOs to encourage organ donation, increasing investment in cell-based research, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular & respiratory diseases, and developments in biologics manufacturing. The high cost of organ transplantation and organ supply-demand gap, however, are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

According to research report the Clinical Perfusion Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1,198.8 million by 2021 from USD 989.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2021.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Clinical Perfusion Systems Market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This growth will be particularly centered on China, Japan, and India.

Perfusion systems are used to bypass cardiopulmonary systems in order to treat patients with cardiac and respiratory diseases surgically. Perfusion systems such as heart-lung machines deliver oxygen and remove carbon dioxide in patients when the heart and lungs fail to carry out the process of blood oxygenation. With the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases across the globe, the use of perfusion systems is expected to rise in the coming years.

During this research study, major players operating in the perfusion systems market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, and their have been analyzed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size.

The perfusion systems market is segmented on the basis of type (namely cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, ex vivo organ perfusion systems, and cell perfusion systems) and region.

By component, the cardiopulmonary perfusion systems market is segmented into heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, oxygenators, monitoring systems, cannulas, and other components. The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiopulmonary perfusion systems market in 2016.

Based on technique, the ex vivo organ perfusion systems market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest share of the ex vivo organ perfusion systems market in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players in the Clinical Perfusion Systems Market include Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany). The major players in the ex vivo organ perfusion system market are Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), while, Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players in the cell perfusion systems market.

