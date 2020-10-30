Next Generation Network Equipment Market Applications, Business Growth Strategies & In-depth Research Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Next Generation Network (NGN) Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape, and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global next-generation network (NGN) equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period. Increasing preference for rising profit margin and customer satisfaction in telecom service providers are anticipated to drive the next generation network equipment market. The concept of NGN has been an initiate and designed for traditional telecom operators to become more than ISP and to operate with the customer needs-driven model in order to survive the challenges.

Key Players:

The key market players dominating the global market for next-generation network equipment include Alcatel Lucent S.A., Huawei, Hewlett-Packard Company, Formula Telecom Solutions, AT&T Inc., Amdocs, Cisco System, Cerillion, Elitecore Technologies, and comptel, while other prominent players include ZTE, WebNMS, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OpenCloud, Mycom, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and LohNet Systems.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-network-ngn-equipment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for new advanced technology for supporting services such as M2M and cloud is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. A growing number of mobile subscribers are putting further pressure on these systems; thus the network needs to be more scalable, agile, and diversified. 5G will empower new business opportunities by adopting diverse ecosystems in all dimensions.

The Telecom service industry depends mostly on NGN equipment for providing an enhanced value proposition. Telecom services providers have been investing in this equipment to differentiate their service offering in a heavily competitive market and drive lucrative revenue growth.

Validation of telecom service subscribers through advanced identifiers and hot provisioning will be major drivers for these equipment owing to the increasing importance of data security and privacy. Customer demand, cost reduction, and competition are the key factors driving the telecom sector to evaluate their business support system-operation support system gap and increase their spending to close it.

Increasing the requirement of service quality improvement, service offering expansion, and faster market time for the telecom service market might shape the necessity for these systems over the forecast period. Growing adoption of convergent billing systems, rising demand for customer care services, and the fast-growing telecom industry are among the key factors expected to drive the global next-generation network equipment market.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global new generation network equipment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, and Europe. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a key growth region over the forecast period owing to the existence of a large customer base and evolving telecom industry. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark