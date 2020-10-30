Marketing Automation Software – WebEngage

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

WebEngage helps companies to develop large-scale, customized interactions. It uses sophisticated Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning algorithms to monitor consumer habits, smartly classify them, and model their trajectory in a conceptual model that forecasts customer insights to the maximum. WebEngage marketing automation software serves both B2B and B2C companies engaged in improving consumer expectations, enabling sales process management by lead creation, influencing and handling clients at all levels of dynamic buying journeys. It is the forum that strives to carry corporate marketing concepts to existence.

WebEngage Features

Analytical Insights – This functionality helps users and companies to extract insights from the promotional campaigns and devise targeted retention marketing strategies. Helps companies to analyze which channels are giving more traction. Real-time dashboard to understand how the campaigns are driving conversions, user engagement and revenues on the application and company website. High-level understandings based on user’s activities and behaviour into consistent marketing strategies, dispersed for maximum impact.

Customer Segmentation – WebEngage allows companies to group and segment users based on their persona and buying behaviour. Companies can maximize the ROI by developing marketing strategies to cater each segment. Obtain deep insights into any segment in moments. Identify segments from many different viewpoints. Get a 360 degree view and any user profile can be viewed in seconds.

Personalisation – Incorporate and automate customer operational functions of businesses such as CRM, catalogue, feedback systems, etc. to enhance the overall customer engagement. Improve the revenues by focusing right leads and prospects to build long term relationships. Send personalized messages using the specific user data.

Journey Creator – This feature allows companies to create engaging experiences throughout the user lifecycle. Enable channels to work together with each other by connecting campaigns across channels. Guide users along different pathways and react accurately based on users’ behaviours and responses to messaging and events.

WebEngage Pricing – The pricing plans for WebEngage marketing automation software are directly not available on the website. The user has to request for WebEngage pricing on the website according to the business requirements.

Marketing Automation Software

Marketing software helps companies to control their marketing campaigns efficiently right form content creation, content management to delivery. Marketing automation software solutions help businesses to manage the complete lifecycle of marketing channels effectively throughout various digital medium which is one of the major factor for adoption of these software by enterprise globally. Marketing automation software is used to systematize marketing responsibilities, restructure marketing workflows, and assess marketing operations’ consequences. The platform offers a consolidated marketing portal with all data and interactions relating to marketing, enabling marketers to create classified, personalized, and relevant marketing experiences with consumers or prospects.

