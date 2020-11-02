Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% by 2022

Illinois, United States, 2020-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Hybrid Operating Room Market by Component (Surgical Booms, Surgical Lights, Operation Tables, MRI, CT, Angiography, AV Tools), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Hybrid Operating Room Industry is projected to reach USD 1,174.9 Million by 2022 from USD 652.0 Million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Browse 61 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Hybrid Operating Room Market“.

The intraoperative imaging systems segment is expected to hold the largest of the market in 2016



By component, the intraoperative imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as significant installation costs associated with diagnostic imaging products, increasing installation of hybrid ORs across major countries, ongoing integration and automation of OR workflows, and continuous technological advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264471209

By application, the thoracic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period

The thoracic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of thoracic surgeries across the globe coupled with growing awareness of healthcare professionals towards the cost & therapeutic efficacy offered by hybrid ORs is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2016



Geographically, the Hybrid Operating Room Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in this market can primarily be attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264471209

As of 2016, the major product manufacturers operating in the global Hybrid Operating Room Market included Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), IMRIS Inc. (U.S.), Eschmann Equipment (U.K.), MAQUET GmbH (Germany), Trumpf Medical (Germany), and Skytron LLC (U.S.), among others.