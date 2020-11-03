New Book Violence: Metamorphosis by Kyle Doty

New York City, NY, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Kyle Doty Violence: Metamorphosis hitting stores everywhere now.

A proportion is a share that is in comparative relation to a whole. As such, Violence: Metamorphosis is about the amount of everyday violence that must go into the metamorphosis of life. The collection weaves together topics of marriage, children, nature, faith, and regret. Violence: Metamorphosis gives voice to the mundane terror of day-to-day life and creates a balance between that terror and the peace that we seek.

Kyle Doty is the author of Hush, Don’t Tell Nobody, and Winter Lightning. He works at a virtual school from his home office where he is managed by two imperious felines, Catticus Finch and Thatcher. Kyle is, at times, a freelance writer and editor. He is also a doctoral student at Southeastern University studying curriculum and instruction. Kyle lives in rural Florida with his family.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

