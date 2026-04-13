NexGen Architects’ AI Accelerator Cuts Legacy Migration Timeline by 60-70% for Major UK Utility

London-Based Integration Firm Completes 200+ Interface Migration for UK Utility in Under Nine Months

NexGen Architects’ AI Accelerator approach delivered the legacy-to-MuleSoft migration 60-70% faster than traditional consulting timelines

London, UK, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — NexGen Architects, a specialist integration and enterprise architecture consultancy, has completed the migration of more than 200 legacy integration interfaces from IBM middleware to Salesforce’s MuleSoft platform for a major UK utility provider. The project was delivered in eight to nine months with zero operational downtime, generating £1.2 million ($1.5 million) in annual operational savings for the client.

The migration, which would typically require 18 to 24 months using conventional consulting methods, was accelerated through the firm’s NexGen AI Accelerator, an in-house automation platform that handles system discovery, API mapping, and compliance validation without manual documentation.

“Most legacy migrations fail on timeline, not on technology,” said Akhilesh Perla, Founder and CEO of NexGen Architects. “The industry standard is to send 15 to 20 consultants to manually document an integration estate over several months before any migration work begins. Our AI Accelerator compresses that discovery phase from months to weeks, which is where the 60-70% time saving originates.”

The project required continuous operational availability throughout the migration period. Critical data flows for grid monitoring, billing, and customer service systems were migrated in phases, with legacy connections remaining active until each replacement was validated in production.

Legacy middleware migration is a growing priority across UK regulated industries. According to Fenergo’s 2025 Financial Crime Industry Trends report, UK financial institutions spend an average of $78.4 million annually on compliance operations, with integration complexity identified as a primary cost driver. Utilities, healthcare, and financial services organisations face similar pressures as ageing middleware platforms reach end of vendor support.

NexGen Architects, founded in 2020, operates from offices in London, India, Singapore, and the United States. The firm employs more than 50 certified integration architects and has delivered over 500 integrations across financial services, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Contact:

Akhilesh Perla,

Founder & CEO NexGen Architects