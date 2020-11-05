Toradex joins BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program to Deliver Safety-Critical and Secure Software Solutions

Toradex supports the design and development of secure, mission-critical embedded solutions using BlackBerry QNX

Horw, Switzerland, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — Toradex AG (“Toradex”), an innovative leader in System on Modules, today announced that it will offer BlackBerry® QNX® software and services to its broad embedded customer base across North America, EMEA and APAC. Toradex joins the BlackBerry® QNX® Channel Partner Program, a worldwide network of value-added integrators, distributors and reseller experts trained on QNX technologies.

Under the agreement, Toradex will support BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS on its Colibri iMX8X and Apalis iMX8X System on Modules (SOMs). This partnership will enable Toradex’s customers to build upon BlackBerry QNX’s embedded software foundation to develop secure and safety-critical solutions for the domestic and international markets.

“We partnered with BlackBerry QNX to give our customers simple access to a highly safe and secure OS, that is ideal for critical applications. QNX is a great match for our latest i.MX 8 based System on Modules with many features focusing on safety and security. The collaboration allows customers to get started with the QNX operating system in just a few minutes,” said Daniel Lang, CMO, Toradex.

“We are very pleased to welcome Toradex to the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Channel, Partners and APAC, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “We look forward to helping their customers further accelerate the design, development, integration and testing of safety-critical embedded systems and devices.”

Toradex System on Modules (SoMs) are designed for demanding applications in verticals such as healthcare, industrial automation and transportation. The Apalis iMX8 features the NXP® i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor, and the Colibri iMX8X and the Apalis iMX8X are based on the NXP i.MX 8X applications processor. The i.MX 8 and i.MX 8X utilize the 28nm advanced FDSOI silicon process to increase MTBF and decrease soft error rates. All the modules come with Error-Correcting Code (ECC) memory on caches and the Apalis iMX8X also provides ECC RAM. ECC memory improves the reliability and simplifies functional safety certifications.

Join experts from BlackBerry and Toradex on Nov 5th for a jointly-led webinar on best practices for UX Design and how to build a safe and secure medical device, from the operating system on up.

To learn about the BlackBerry QNX Channel Partner Program, visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partner-directory

About TORADEX AG

Toradex is a global company headquartered in Switzerland. It is focused on offerings to make highly-reliable embedded computing easy. Toradex offers Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and customized Single Board Computers (SBCs). These pin-compatible SoMs offer scalability and come with free premium support, long-term product availability and industrial-grade software such as Torizon.

Toradex products and services enable customers to achieve the lowest total cost of ownership. Since 2003, Toradex develops products used by more than 3000 customers, many of which are used in critical applications in harsh environments. All Toradex manufacturing partners are ISO 9001 certified.

https://www.toradex.com/

Media Contact:

lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com