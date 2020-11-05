Technaxx® presents two new Smart Wearables: Smartwatch and Tracker with digital temperature measuring

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, a German consumer electronics company, starts rollout of Smartwatch TX-SW6HR and Fitness tracker TX-HR7.

There are two new trendy gadgets from Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, the manufacturer of Multimedia-, Security- and Lifestyle products: Smartwatch TX-SW6HR and Fitness-Tracker TX-HR7.

These two devices have obtained a function of messing body temperature among the other affordable smartwatches and trackers on the market. Right now, in these Covid-19 tough times, it’s very important to be able to measure your body temperature at any time, wherever located. Heart rate, pulse, blood pressure, steps, distances, burned calories, sleep time, clock, notification reminders — these classic functions are also available in these novelties.

Moreover, both Technaxx products have an anti-lost function that enables you to find your mobile phone or smartwatch in case of loss. They are compatible with Android 5.1 or above & iOS 10.0 or above. With a free application, you can easily control all your daily activities, given that it is supported in 10 languages. A battery has 5 days of usage time and 15 days of standby time for more workout without thinking to recharge for a long time. IP67 class of waterproof protection guarantees protection from sprays and splashing of water in all directions and short immersion into water.

Smartwatch TX-SW6HR technical specifications

Processor: NRF52832

Heart rate sensor: HRS3300

Bluetooth / Distance: Bluetooth Version 4.0 / ~10m

BT transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz • BT max. radiated output power: 2.5mW

Charging time: ~2 hours (use the magnetic charging cable with a USB charging adapter)

Weight / Dimensions: 40g / (L) 44 x (W) 39 x (H)11.2mm

Storage temperature / Operation temperature: –10°C up to 45°C

Fitness tracker TX-HR7 technical specifications

Processor: BK3431Q

Heart rate sensor: HRS3300

Bluetooth / Distance: Bluetooth Version 4.0 / ~10m

BT transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz

BT max. radiated output power: 2.5mW

Charging time: ~1.5 hour

Weight / Dimensions: 24g / (L) 40.5 x (W) 20 x (H) 12.5mm

Storage temperature / Operation temperature: –10°C up to 45°C

