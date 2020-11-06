Location Intelligence Market Business Driving Factors, Scope & In-depth Research Report

2020-11-06

The global Location Intelligence Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Location Intelligence Market witnesses a higher growth rate in the forecast period attributing to its driving factors, market opportunities and ongoing trends. The market will display some of the latest trends conducive for future ventures and reveal a higher growth curve.

Key Players:

  • ESRI
  • Wireless Logic
  • HERE Technologies
  • Trueposition
  • Navizon
  • Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Tibco Software
  • Trimble
  • Qualcomm Technologies
  • MDA Corporation
  • Supermap Software 

Growth Drivers:

Location intelligence industry is driven by rise in inception of retail stores followed by increase in data transactions and setting up of data points. The data points help in analyzing consumer behaviour and buying patterns and enhance customer experience in the long run. Demand for insightful and contextual data is used to gain a competitive edge over the market players. In addition, leading organizations and pricing optimization and customer-driven marketing to gain.

By location positioning, the location intelligence market is segmented as indoor positioning and outdoor positioning. By mode of deployment, the location intelligence industry is segmented as on-premise and on-demand.

Application Outlook:

  • Workforce Management
  • Asset Management
  • Facility Management
  • Risk Management
  • Remote Monitoring
  • Sales & Marketing Optimization
  • Customer Management

Vertical Outlook:

  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Government & Defense
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Transportation & Logistics
  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Utilities & Energy
  • Media & Entertainment

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for location intelligence market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market witnesses a higher share during the forecast period due to the presence of key players. Better IT infrastructure, better connectivity and instant adoption of IT technologies is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

