Startup Ecosystem in Nashik & Maharashtra, Empowering MSMEs & Women Entrepreneurs: Startup India

From Vision to Reality: How Shreekant Patil is Building the Startup Ecosystem in Nashik & Maharashtra

Nashik, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of National Startup Day 2025, it’s inspiring to reflect on the immense contribution startups like Shreekant Patil’s have made, not just to the economy, but also to social development. A true testament to the spirit of giving back to society through innovation and community-focused initiatives.

In recent years, Nashik and the rest of Maharashtra have experienced a remarkable growth in entrepreneurial ventures, a transformation largely fueled by the relentless work of Shreekant Patil. As an accomplished entrepreneur, mentor, and advocate for sustainable business practices, Shreekant has played a pivotal role in cultivating a dynamic startup ecosystem. His collaborations with educational institutions, Startups, Venture Capitals, Investors, MSMEs, and government initiatives have contributed to a thriving entrepreneurial culture across the region.

Shreekant Patil: A Journey of Innovation and Empowerment

A Visionary Entrepreneur and Mentor

Shreekant Patil’s entrepreneurial journey is marked by his perseverance and vision. Beginning as a small-town electrical engineer, he transitioned into entrepreneurship in 2004 by founding PARENTNashik, a company specializing in robotic welding consumables and parts. Also he startup one startup MSME Help recently. Over time, his vision broadened to creating a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, guiding startups, MSMEs Support, and aspiring business leaders toward success in Nashik, Maharashtra.

He has become a leading official startup mentor through his involvement in government of India initiatives like BHASKAR, MAARG, Startup India, Stand-Up India, chief mentor at STPI, and MeitY Startup Hub, & 8 state government in India providing invaluable guidance on navigating government subsidy schemes, securing financial support, and embracing digital transformation. Shreekant’s influence spans borders, supporting entrepreneurs in countries including India, the UAE, USA, Singapore, and Europe. His strategic insights on business development, export strategies, and digital marketing have helped startups scale and compete globally.

Shaping Nashik and Maharashtra’s Startup Ecosystem

Mentorship & Capacity Building

In 2022, Shreekant initiated efforts to create a robust startup ecosystem in Nashik and Maharashtra. His work has included forging connections between emerging businesses and industry leaders, government bodies, and international markets. Shreekant has focused on engaging local educational institutions — engineering colleges, arts, commerce, pharmacy, law, architecture, and science colleges, girls’ college, universities, ITIs, and more — helping students cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and providing opportunities for startups to thrive.

Shreekant’s collaborations with key organizations such as NIMA (Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association), AIMA (Ambad Industries Manufacturers Association), Laghu Udyog Bharati, and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (MACCIA) have been instrumental in accelerating startup growth & creating startup ecosystem in Nashik. Through various workshops, seed funding awareness programs, linkages to various incubation centres on national & international level, registration of startups for DPIIT certificate, establishment of skill centre, incubation centre at college campus and faculty development programmes, these partnerships have provided valuable resources for emerging entrepreneurs and various colleges in Nashik & Maharashtra.

As Committee chairman of the NIMA Startup Hub and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Shreekant has been a driving force behind the creation of over 120 startups in just two years. Through seed funding, government subsidies, and expert mentorship, these businesses have been able to scale effectively. Shreekant has also facilitated more than 5 crore rupees in seed funding, enabling startups across India to access critical resources and government schemes like PMEGP, CMEGP, CGTMSE, NSIC, MOPFI, MSE-CDP, ESDP, ATI, PMS, ZED, LEAN, IC, PM Vishwakarma, SRI, IPR, MSME Samadhan, MSME Support and Stand-Up India etc.

Empowering MSMEs, Women Entrepreneurs, and Digital Transformation

Shreekant Patil’s approach to fostering entrepreneurship emphasizes inclusivity, particularly focusing on MSMEs and women entrepreneurs. Through initiatives like Stand-Up India, Udyami Mitra, and Assist Stand-Up India (SUI), he has helped marginalized groups — especially women and SC/ST entrepreneurs — secure the resources and support they need to grow their businesses.

A strong advocate for gender equality, Shreekant has played a key role in initiatives such as Udyam Disha and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under G20. His leadership has directly supported women-led startups in securing funding and navigating business development challenges. As a CCC (Customer Credit Counselor) and Facilitator at SIDBI, he assists MSMEs and women entrepreneurs with the document verification process for loan applications. Through his support, over 100 women in Nashik have successfully accessed various Govt. subsidy schemes and loans to establish their businesses, with some even expanding into exports.

Digital transformation is another cornerstone of Shreekant’s mentorship. He has helped numerous businesses adopt digital marketing, e-commerce, and international export strategies, allowing them to compete globally. Shreekant advocates for MSMEs to embrace technology, enhancing operational efficiency and expanding their market reach. Assisted over 100 MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs in onboarding government initiatives such as ONDC, MSMEMart, and the Indian Trade Portal. He also facilitated connections with trade promotion councils like EEPC, SEPC, and APEDA, and organized seminars and workshops in collaboration with government officials to support business growth and global expansion.

Capacity Building and Infrastructure — Ecosystem for Startup Growth

Shreekant Patil’s contributions extend beyond mentorship to the creation of essential infrastructure for startups. Through collaborations with over 50 colleges and skill centers across Maharashtra, he has played a key role in establishing incubation centers, FDP, innovation councils, and EDP, startup cells as per University guidelines that foster entrepreneurial growth & creating startup ecosystem at college campus & Nashik.

Shreekant’s contributions to academia and entrepreneurship education are equally noteworthy. He serves as a startup mentor at various institutions, including IIT Bombay and Baylor University, playing a crucial role in shaping the academic landscape for future entrepreneurs. His involvement in government initiatives, such as Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), further highlights his dedication to developing a skilled workforce.

One of his notable achievements is his involvement in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Maharashtra. By integrating entrepreneurship into academic curricula, Shreekant has ensured that students are better equipped to launch their own businesses. His efforts in faculty development program — How to build a startup ecosystem in campus and entrepreneurship education have laid the groundwork for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Shreekant Patil has helped local MSMEs connect with export promotion councils like ITC, EEPC, SEPC, and APEDA, facilitating access to govt. schemes, incentives and international markets. His work in fostering export opportunities has positioned Nashik’s startups as global contenders, enhancing their competitiveness on the international stage associated with various entities in USA, Europe & Middle East.

Leadership Roles and National International Recognition

CE Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik, (100 % Export to Europe), Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, with 30 years of industrial experience now Mentor at Govt of India Initiatives: MAARG, BHASKAR, Startup India Mentor, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Certified LEAN, ZED, Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE — Vidyanjali Programme, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, Associated with EEPC, SEPC, APEDA, member at International Trade Council — Business for innovation & technology, member, reviewer, mentor at Asian Council of Science Editors, IFERP, Global Harmonization Initiative, Cluster collaboration- EU, mentor at MentorMe program of European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG — SPSC.

Shreekant’s influence extends to numerous prestigious organizations. In 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Startup Committee at the NIMA Startup Hub, where he has actively fostered entrepreneurship and innovation in Nashik, Maharashtra. His leadership roles at the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the International Business Startup Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA), and other esteemed organizations underscore his commitment to advancing the startup ecosystem.

Shreekant Patil’s Impact on Sustainability and the Global Startup Ecosystem

Advocating for Global Trade

Shreekant Patil’s influence reaches beyond entrepreneurship into the global arena of sustainability. Recently appointed as the Sustainability Ambassador for UN SDGs in India, Shreekant is leading efforts to encourage sustainable business practices among startups. His collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations Volunteers (UNV), World Economic Forum (WEF), and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has solidified his reputation as a thought leader in sustainable development.

Shreekant has established a global supply chain across the Middle East, Europe, and the USA in alignment with DGFT policy guidelines. He has helped Indian startups, MSMEs, and women entrepreneurs enhance the export of “Made in India” products. Additionally, he has organized B2B meetings with foreign delegates in Nashik, Maharashtra, aimed at boosting exports.

As a Chartered Engineer, Shreekant Patil assists exporters with export documentation, trade finance, and the coordination of incentives through various trade promotion councils. He actively encourages MSMEs to participate in international exhibitions and to take advantage of the Government of India’s International Cooperation (IC) MSME scheme, which reimburses expenses incurred during trade fairs.

Shreekant’s extensive network has allowed him to mentor startups in regions across the globe, from the UAE and USA to Europe and Singapore. His leadership has facilitated knowledge exchange, trade, and investment across borders, positioning India as a key player in the global startup ecosystem.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Innovation

Shreekant Patil’s mentor for startups journey underscores the transformative power of mentorship, perseverance, and innovation. His dedication to fostering startups, MSMEs, and women entrepreneurs has helped create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nashik and Maharashtra. Through his work with government initiatives, industry associations, and educational institutions, Shreekant continues to be a key catalyst in the region’s entrepreneurial success.

His commitment to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (Developed India) exemplifies his belief in the potential of Indian startup, MSME & entrepreneurship. With a mission to create a thriving entrepreneurial & startup ecosystem in Nashik — Maharashtra, Shreekant Patil exemplifies how one individual’s dedication can lead to the growth of an entire community, fostering an ecosystem where dreams can flourish and innovation knows no bounds.

