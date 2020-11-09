Gesture Recognition Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gesture Recognition Market size is expected to value at USD 33.05 billion by 2025. Gesture recognition is technique that involves the conversion of a bodily movement and gesture into machine language with the help of a computational algorithm. This allows user to interact with the robot or machine in absence of other human being. Human gesture is treated as an input to the machine and an appropriate response is received.

The gesture recognition technology is capable of understanding human gestures including handmovements, fingersmovements, and headmovements. Further, the system provides full operational capability to user by reading their gesture and movements. For example, with the help of gesture recognition system, a cursor can be movedfrom point A to Pont B by just pointing a finger. Increasing adoption of gesture recognition system and further research & development in the field can make touchscreens, console boards, and mouse redundant.

Access Gesture Recognition Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gesture-recognition-market

Hand gesture recognition is one of the fastest growing segment in the gesture recognition industry with highest revenue generation since last couple of years. The key factors such as advanced research in the fields and high-end human and machine interaction are anticipated boost growth of the market in coming years. Hand gesture recognition is considered as most intelligent ways to carry out human and computer interaction (HCI). Application of the hand gesture recognition system include medical therapies and consumer electronics.

Various methodologies are implemented to perform hand gesture recognition with high precision. Different sensing methods are increasingly adopted for obtaining multiple of signals at a same time to perform highly accurate pattern recognition. Increasing adoption of AI in hand gesture recognition systems make it more precise in its operations. Hand gesture recognition systems are more cost-effective in comparison with the conventional interface systems like console boards and the mouse.

The gesture recognition industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the personal disposable income, numerous technological advancement and growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, increasing focus on implementation of digitalization in various industry segments including transportation, consumer electronics, and healthcare sector, is predicted to fuel overall market growth. Growing adoption of the gesture recognition systems in electronics devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems due to ease of accessibility and convenience during operations, are attributing to the market expansion. Globally, the gesture recognition market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 21.3% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Growing competition in the market is leading to large number of mergers and acquisitions, thus attributing to the growth of the market in recent years. Gesture recognition is highly influenced by recent advancement in computer science and language technology. Further, recent advancement in the computational algorithmsis helping to simplify process of interaction human and machine, thus fueling growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Touch-based

Multi-Touch System

Motion Gesture

Touchless

Capacitive/Electric Field

Infrared Array

Ultrasonic Technology

2D Camera-Based Technology

3D Vision Technologies

The key players in the gesture recognition market are Apple Incorporations, eyeSight Technologies Limited, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Request a Sample Copy of Gesture Recognition Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gesture-recognition-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com