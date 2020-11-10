Future Electronics Applies Enhanced E-Commerce Solutions to Supply Chain Management

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is applying its E-Commerce knowledge and experience to supply chain solutions.

Many companies today offer supply chain management. Future Electronics is uniquely-equipped with a collection of services and innovative E-Commerce solutions to develop customized supply chain programs.

FIRST® (Future Inventory Replenishment Systems Technology) is the industry’s leading, high-performance program designed for next generation supply chain solutions. FIRST® provides immediately-accessible visibility of dynamic data, bonded inventory, available-to-sell inventory and more.

Seamless Planning and Execution through the integration of data between customers’ and suppliers’ demanding planning systems. Future Electronics provides a cloud-based supply chain planning and execution method that supports manufacturing replenishment from multiple angles.

Integrated MRP Forecast Sharing with Auto Release is a demand planning system, and the most optimal tool to drive demand signals and replenishment through the entire supply chain.

Future Electronics understands the changing global supply chains, which is why the electronic components distributor is uniquely-placed to help all customers reach their end manufacturing goals.

To learn more about Future Electronics supply chain solutions, please visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/About-Future/Supply-Chain-Solutions.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###