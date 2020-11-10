Fujitsu Launches Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode Wireless Modules

Posted on 2020-11-10

Sunnyvale, CA, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fujitsu Components America today announced the FWM7BTZ61 series of Bluetooth® Ver. 5.0 (dual mode) wireless radio modules compatible with both Bluetooth Low Energy and legacy Bluetooth Classic BR/EDR, giving designers the flexibility to choose between the two modes with one module.

The fully integrated FWM7BTZ61 series is powered by Cypress Semiconductor’s CYW20819 SoC and features Bluetooth Low Energy profile and Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR) power class 2 capabilities in a single module. It also supports Bluetooth Ver. 5.0’s signature X2 communication.

The symbol rate and data rate accommodates both 1Mbps and improved 2Mbps to facilitate communication speed with other Bluetooth Low Energy devices. In addition, Classic mode supports 1Mbps (BR: basic rate) and 2 and 3Mbps (EDR: Enhanced Data Rate) communication.

The series also supports a wide range of operating voltages from 1.71V to 3.63V, which enables the mating with various system design and power supply conditions.

To accommodate different design needs, the series portfolio includes two, fully certified models:

  • One contains SPP (Serial Port Profile) for Bluetooth Classic, and GATT profile for Bluetooth Low Energy. SPP is the most common profile for serial communication applications, and GATT profile enables all Bluetooth communications with other modules through the GATT layer in the module by using a simple text command via UART.
  • One replaces the GATT Direct Access profile with Fujitsu Components’ unique embedded firmware, which enables simple text-based commands via UART to control all Bluetooth commands and parameters and simplifies a customer’s firmware development.

This product can also be connected to the Apple Authentication 3.0 Coprocessor (“Auth. 3.0 CP”) to send and receive data with application software on iOS devices. (Note 1).

Limited samples are available now and orders will be accepted in January 2021. Contact sales support for more information and pricing.

 

Specification overview:

Item Fujitsu Component Radio Module
Part Number FWM7BTZ61-xxxxxx
Bluetooth wireless technology standard Bluetooth Specification version 5.0 Dual Mode

  • Bluetooth BR + EDR, power class 2
  • Bluetooth low energy: 1MPHY, 2MPHY
Carrier frequency band 2,400 MHz to 2,483.5 MHz
SoC Cypress CYW 20819
Antenna Integrated
Crystals 24MHz and 32.768KHz integrated
Hardware interface UART
Software interface Fujitsu Component original command system
Power supply voltage 1.71 V to 3.63 V
PCB Mount method Surface mount
Dimensions 17.6 x 10.6 x 1.9 mm
Operating temperature -30 to 85 °C
Certification (scheduled acquisition) FCC, ISED, CE, Radio Act (Japan)

Note 1: The Auth. 3.0 CP chip must be implemented on the customer’s equipment. If you wish to use the Auth. 3.0 CP chip with connection, you will need to take necessary steps such as participating in the Apple Inc. MFi License Program.

