Fondex Adds Paymero as New Funding Method for Asian Clients

Mahe, Seychelles, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fondex, the multi-award winning and regulated online CFD broker, has declared yet another new addition to its various account funding methods – Paymero.

Paymero is a world-class payment solution for Asian markets that offers Fondex clients the flexibility of depositing funds in their currency of choice from China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, further allowing for transactions via Internet bank transfer, UnionPay, P2P, Mobile Wallet and many more.

“We at Fondex understand the importance of granting our international clients choice and comfort, when it comes to deposit methods.” says Mr Alex Sologubov, CEO of Fondex “We also acknowledge the importance of security, which is why we only select trustworthy payment providers to add to our list. Paymero’s platform relies on high encryption standards and two-factor authentication for data protection, as well as boasts a 99.9% hassle-free deposit rate, which fits Fondex values of putting customers’ safety and satisfaction first.”

About Fondex:

Fondex is an award-winning multi-asset brokerage, offering CFD trading on 1000+ instruments across Forex, Shares, Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies. Fondex cTrader offers the opportunity to trade in four different ways – manually, copying other traders’ strategies, using cBots and following signals from Trading Central and Autochartist – making it the ideal platform for both experienced traders and beginners. Spreads start from 0.0 pips and Fondex charges the lowest cTrader commissions globally on Forex, Energies and Precious Metals.

Fondex is headquartered in Cyprus and has a dual regulatory listing, both through the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), as well as through the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles.

Fondex Limited with registration number 8424819-1 is a company registered under the Laws of Seychelles and is licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles with a Securities Dealer License No: SD037.

Fondex™ is a tradename of TopFX Ltd with registration number HE 274180, which is registered as a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 138/11.

Risk warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.