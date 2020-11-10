IGEN IT Solutions Introduces Its Forex Auto-Trading Software with Top-Notch Features

West Bengal, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Launched by IGEN IT Solutions Ltd., “iGenFx” comes into the market as a one-of-a-kind Forex Auto Trading Software. It is fully automated and equipped with cutting-edge features to address the modern-day requirements of traders. Currently, the makers are also looking forward to investors whose support shall aid iGenFx to achieve its global milestones.

“iGenFx” is the brainchild of AmitabhaBhadra, the founder and CEO of IGEN IT Solutions Ltd. Mr. Bhadra holds an elaborate experience of 13 years in the Stock & Currency market and has been associated with several prominent broking companies throughout his career. Apart from this, his achievements also include his continuing successful fund management endeavors for HNI (High Net worth Individual) clients. Starting his journey from scratch, Mr. Bhadra has developed this Auto Trading Software today on a completely different strategy based on his profound expertise. As the company assured, their product has already shown a new path in the Forex trading industry.

According to AmitabhaBhadra, “It’s true that numerous auto-trading software are currently available in the market. However, there’s a unique feature that differentiates “iGenFx” from its counterparts.”

Detailing on the feature, he said “iGenFx” is exceptionally capable of performing intraday foreign exchange trading at extremely low risk and bringing up to 20% – 25% annual profit on the invested capital.

In his words, “If I myself conduct intraday trading with “iGenFx” for 5 consecutive days, I will not incur any loss for a single day in the trade.” With this statement, the maker displays his confidence in the performance of this advanced software.

Forex is the world’s largest financial market which remains open round the clock for 5 days a week and trades $5.1 trillion daily. The developer, thus, informed that there exists a massive demand for this kind of FX trading software in foreign markets, especially in American and European countries. To aid in their purpose, Mr. Bhadra has established IGEN IT Solutions Ltd., and set a sales target of 10,000 to 12,000 “iGenFx” software in those countries over the next 3 years. Simultaneously, Bhadra desperately wishes to enhance Forex trading experience of traders on the global platform.

About AmitabhaBhadra:

Mr. AmitabhaBhadra is a highly experienced professional in the field of the Stock & Currency market. He is also the CEO and founder of IGEN IT Solutions Ltd. which was incorporated in 2020. Hailing from Siliguri in West Bengal, India, Mr. Bhadra joined the Stock market as an amateur trader after graduating in 2007. Later, he continued in this vertical as a full-time professional. Today, the Auto Trading Software he has developed for foreign exchange traders is an output of his ambitious vision to ease FX trading for global traders.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IGEN IT Solutions Ltd.

London Office: College House, 17 King Edwards Road,Ruislip, London, HA4 7AE, United Kingdom

India Office: NandalalBasuSarani, College Para, Siliguri, West Bengal, 734001, India

Email ID: igenfx@gmail.com

Website: https://www.igenfx.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/igenfx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/igenfx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/igenfx

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCWn79EKvSs2NUi-HPxe5WTg

