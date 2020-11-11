DesignRush Featured Ace Infoway in Top 20 Software and App Development Industry Leaders in 2020

Los Angeles, USA, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — DesignRush, an independent B2B Marketplace that connects Brands With Agencies, has released a new Q3 industry report, showcasing the impact of Covid-19 on the demand for the software and app development services. The main objective of the survey was to acquaint the service providers and their clients with the impact of the pandemic on the market trends so that they could make informed decisions regarding their business.

500 companies responded to the research process, who were analyzed over 5 verticals-

Software and Application Development Services Web Designing Services eCommerce related Services Digital Marketing Services Branding Services

Based on their client behavior and demand for the agency services during the pandemic crisis, DesignRush came up with a report giving insights to all these verticals. The report gives you an idea of the rise and fall of the demand for these agency services as well as the upcoming advanced trends in the market.

Considering the insights of the report, DesignRush listed the Top 20 Software and App Development Industry Leaders, who excelled in their agency services performance, among the 500 powerful participating agencies. And we are glad to announce that Ace Infoway successfully marked its place in top rankers.

DesignRush is known for its in-depth research and accurate ranking process. It ranks over 7000 agencies across categories to assist the brands in decision making. And this report is one such contribution to help you prepare for this unpredictable Covid crisis.

Highlights of the Report

The report is divided into 3 categories- Services, Location, and Industries. Here are the highlights of each category-

Services

According to DesignRush , despite the uncertainty and economic volatility, 81.8% of respondents observed a significant increase in demand for at least any one of software and app development services such as Web Development, Mobile app development, Custom software, etc.

A difference in the respondents’ preference is observed, i.e. the new clients are making smart investments, preferring to invest in the less costly alternate solutions such as templated and off-the-shelf solutions.

Industry

Healthcare, online retail, education, and food, and beverage businesses are increasing their investment in digital agency services.

The demand for design and branding services is increasing at a great pace, as the Businesses are increasing investment in these services to stand out from the growing online crowd.

Companies are exploring new advertising channels and platforms to increase their brand awareness and customer engagement. The major reason behind this is the increase in demand for online retail services i.e. up to 39.4%

Location

Demand for dedicated teams and staff augmentation is expected to increase post-Covid-19. In fact, 25.3% of the respondents have already experienced an increase in these services.

DesignRush also observed that Outsourcing and Offshoring are rising in popularity as businesses become more cost-sensitive and remote.

About Ace Infoway

Empowered by 20 years of excellence, Ace Infoway is a passionate “go-to” Technology Partner for web/software agencies and web-enabled businesses in various industry verticals, across the globe. Their vision is to help clients achieve their tech vision and exceed their expectations. The company offers Web & Mobile Application Development, Product Engineering, Machine Learning, and MarTech Adaptation to small and large enterprises, digital agencies, and startups.

Ace Infoway is proud to be an extended partner and offshore development center for over 50+ channel partners for diverse business models. Ace’s value proposition lies in its diverse domain expertise, minimum learning curve period, and efficient turn-around-time.

