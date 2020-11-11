AW 2020/21 Art Deco Jewellery Collection Launched by Lightweight Jewellery Brand, Melorra

Bangalore, India, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — As winter approaches, the fashion turns to woollens, full-sleeves, and designer jackets. For the lightweight jewellery brand, Melorra, the recent AW 2020/21 trend of Art Deco is the inspiration behind their newly launched collection. Inscribed with symmetric designs and whimsical prints, the Art Deco Jewellery Collection ideally captures the sophisticated aesthetics of the patterned dresses and full-sleeve outfits. The jewellery range is made of yellow gold studded with tiny diamond stones that perfectly translate the symmetric pattern of Art Deco fashion trend.

The rise of geometric patterns and motifs in the early 1920s and 30s has radically made a comeback this AW season with a modern twist. Although the design keeps the royalty and cool vibe of its origin, the current addition in its bold colours is everything. The ramp walks across the international fashion world, showed the use of versatile patterns in symmetry, along with bold colours and lines. From ankle-length dresses to jump-suits and formal pant-suits, the symmetrical and geometric patterns were seen almost everywhere, including the social media handles of celebrities. Melorra only gathered all these various designs to mould into a gold and diamond jewellery range that pairs well with all these Art Deco attires.

More About the Art Deco Jewellery Collection by Melorra

The Art Deco collection includes 35 stunning designs with jewellery pieces under categories from earrings, rings, necklaces to bracelets, bangles and pendants.

Each piece is crafted in high polished yellow gold with sparkly white diamonds featuring playful geometric motifs. These designs are available in 18K or 22K gold purity.

The price range comes in between INR 15,000 to INR 1,87,000

Grab your favourite jewellery designs from the Art Deco collection: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/collection/W20/Art-Deco/

About Melorra

Melorra, a Bengaluru-based online jewellery platform, redefines 24×7 fashion with its trendy yet minimal jewellery crafted in gold, diamond, and gemstones. With designs that are inspired by international runways, it caters to the jewellery needs of contemporary women who wish to wear fashionable yet minimal jewellery pieces daily.

Moreover, the online brand delivers its products across the country with cash on delivery and other payment options. All the gold jewellery items sold by Melorra are BIS hallmarked, and the diamonds and gems are SGL and IGI certified. Each item comes with a 30-day return/exchange offer along with a lifetime exchange policy. Melorra’s website is home to more than 10K jewellery designs, with more than 1000 products available for fast delivery.