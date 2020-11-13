Fujitsu Delivers High-Capacity Data Center Connectivity to NWAX to Improve the Online Experience in Oregon

2020-11-13

Richardson, Texas, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that Internet Exchange Point (IXP) provider Northwest Access Exchange, Inc. (NWAX) has successfully put into service coherent optical links between their Portland and Hillsboro data center locations, using the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ T100 Transport blade with smart pluggable optics.

NWAX is a vendor neutral Internet exchange serving hyperscalers, data center operators, ISPs, mobile and fixed broadband service providers, municipal networks, public organizations and private companies. By virtue of its unique position – facilitating local traffic between companies that provide the Internet’s on-ramp and those that provide the content and cloud services – the new higher speed, lower latency links helps NWAX deliver an improved online experience for Oregon’s consumers, businesses, and local governments.

“Internet traffic worldwide continues to grow unabated, so high-capacity networks are important in avoiding bottlenecks,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Customers migrating to the open, modular 1FINITY T-Series transport platform can take a simple, scalable approach to improving their network with support for up to 800G capacity in a 4x200G point-to-point configuration. Together with NWAX, we are delighted to be a part of this transformation for Oregon residents.”

“In addition to the speed and latency improvements, we also have fiber route diversity between sites to ensure high network availability and reliability,” said Eric Rosenberry, vice president, NWAX. “Installation of the Fujitsu transponders was intuitive and incredibly easy – it took a single member of our team just a few hours from unpacking the box to activating the high-speed services.”

