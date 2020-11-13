Collapsible Crates Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2020-2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global collapsible crate market is anticipated to rise at a steady 5% CAGR through the end of the forecast period (2020- 2030). Following the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for B2B, industrial, and luxury packaging, has slumped. This in turn will negatively impact the collapsible crate market. Also, border closure for people and non-essential goods are expected to restrict collapsible crate manufacturers and distributors.

However, these losses will be partially mitigated by the rise of e-commerce services and the demand for relevant packaging materials. The decline in oil prices has also benefited collapsible crate manufacturers by reducing the costs of petroleum-based raw materials. The market trajectory remains uncertain, and recovery is dependent on worldwide government responses to the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Manufacturers of collapsible crates can find substantial remunerative opportunities by targeting their products towards grocery, e-commerce, healthcare, and pharmaceutical packaging applications. Essential designation given to these end use verticals will help to minimize the slump in the industry in the coming months,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Collapsible Crates Market – Important Takeaways

Plastic-based collapsible crates are gaining popularity for bulk packaging, driven by recyclability and cost-effective characteristics.

In terms of material type, high density polyethylene will remain a prominent raw material for plastic collapsible crates.

Fresh food packaging applications for poultry, meat, seafood, and agricultural products, will display rapid growth.

North America and Europe are set to dominate the industry with superior logistics and supply chain infrastructure. Asia Pacific excluding Japan will generate remunerative opportunities, supported by a burgeoning packaging industry.

Collapsible Crates Market – Driving Factors

Wide ranging applications in verticals such as shipping, food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others are leading to high demand growth.

Innovations in durability and reusability are driving adoption.

Demand for packaging formats to handle fragile and sensitive products is set to drive developments in the industry.

Greater storage and inventory capabilities associated with collapsible crates are also aiding market growth.

Collapsible Crates Market – Leading Constraints

High production costs are a primary obstacles in the growth of the collapsible crates market.

Environmental concerns associated with high amounts of plastic used in collapsible crate production is a hinderance.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

During the coronavirus pandemic stockpiling behavior by consumers, and growth in online grocery purchases will rise. On the other hand, retail activity for non-grocery items will fall sharply. Efforts to combat the contagion will also affecting packaging preferences, with a growing bias for hygiene and consumer safety centric designs and materials.

Further, if the severity and duration of the pandemic were to continue for a longer period, poor cash flow and low disposable income is likely to reduce production and sales costs. Small and medium scale enterprises in the industry are threatened by bankruptcy. Recovery is highly dependent on government efforts to minimize the economic impact of the disease.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers in the collapsible crates market are focusing on the adoption of materials such as polypropylene and high-density polyethylene for UV and impact resistance characteristics. Product development and branding are also key strategies. For instance, Clever Crates, has launched new crate offerings which can double as shopping baskets, for large scale retail businesses. Similarly, Exporta has announced the launch of a cardboard based collapsible crate for air cargo.

Prominent players in the industry include but are not limited to PPS Midlands Ltd., Viscount Plastics Ltd., NEFAB Group, Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions, Shanghai Join Plastic Products Co., Nilkamal Ltd, MPH Group, Sino Holdings Group, Baltic Pallet Pooling Ltd., and Precision Box Crating & Packaging Experts.

More on the Report

FACT.MR’s provides detailed data on collapsible crate market. The market is divided in terms of capacity (up to 50L, 50-100L, 100-300L, 300-500L, greater than 500L), material (high density polyethylene, polypropylene, and others), thickness (solid wall collapsible crate and grated/caged wall collapsible crate), lid type (with lid and lidless), end use (industrial, engineering, agriculture, textile, retail, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, building & construction, residential and others), and sales channel (direct sales, retail stores, home improvement stores, hardware stores, online sales, company website, third party, and others) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

