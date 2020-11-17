Future Electronics Offers Online Access to Inventory Anywhere, Anytime

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, offers access to inventory anywhere, anytime.

Operating on one unified global E-Commerce infrastructure, Future Electronics serves its customer base with quick access to preferred pricing and global inventory, an online Bill of Materials tool, APIs and easy order tracking.

This allows Future Electronics to build and maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle. Worldwide E-Commerce support is available to guide customers through the FutureElectronics.com online experience.

For more information, please visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/Global-Access-to-Global-Inventory.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

