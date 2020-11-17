High Throughput Process Development Market: Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for high throughput process development products. Growth in the global market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending, technological advancements in process development, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and growing pressure to lower the cost of manufacturing. However, factors such as the high cost of technology and equipment in this market and lack of adequate infrastructural facilities are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global high throughput process development market is expected to reach USD 415.5 Million in 2021 from USD 162.9 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 14.4%.

The market is segmented on the basis of molecule type, end user, technology, product and service, and region. Based on molecule type, the market is classified into monoclonal antibodies and others (recombinant pro-insulin, polysaccharide vaccines, recombinant Green Fluorescent Protein (rGFP), fusion proteins, and interferon á-2a). The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy and rising number of US FDA-cleared therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes. Biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the global high throughput process development market in 2016. The contract manufacturing organizations segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of the market during the forecast period. High R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug manufacturing and increasing pressure from regulatory authorities to lower the cost of production are the major factors driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturers end-user segment.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into chromatography, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, and others (ELISA, chip electrophoresis, SPR, and qPCR). The chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The chromatography segment is further divided into ion exchange chromatography (IEC), affinity chromatography (AC), multimodal chromatography (MC), and others (hydrophobic charge induction chromatography (HCIC) and size exclusion chromatography).

The affinity chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the chromatography high throughput process development in 2016. Owing to the advantages of affinity chromatography over other chromatography such as high selectivity, high flow rate and its capacity for extensive removal of process-related impurities such as host cell proteins, DNA, and Cell Culture media component are driving the growth of the market.

Based on product and service, the market is categorized into consumables, instruments, services, and software. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global high throughput process development market in 2016. The availability of a wide range of reagents and continuous product developments and innovations are expected to drive the HTPD consumables market.

Geographically, North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, growing demand for technical tools for improving the production quality of biological materials, collective pressure towards lowering the cost of manufacturing biological materials, rising demand for reducing product development timelines, and the presence of major players in this region are driving the growth of the North American market.

