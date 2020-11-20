Webinar on National Level Draft Strategy for C&D Waste Management

Kolkota, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia participated in the — Webinar & Knowledge Exchange Workshop – National Level Draft Strategy for Construction & Demolition (C&D) Waste Management. This event was organised by Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India in association with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Govt. of United Kingdom (GoUK).

This virtual Webinar and Workshop on C&D Waste Management was held on 4th & 5th, November 2020 from 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm. The collaborators participating in the discussion provided insight into the deliberations, which assisted in the planning and development of a comprehensive C&D waste strategy for the country in the near future.

The main agenda of the workshop included discussion around three thematic areas —

C&D Waste Management – Improving the Value Chain ; Development of new & innovative products and technological innovation in material recycling; and Facilitating Policy Dialogue and Market Development.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Govt. of United Kingdom (GoUK) is providing Technical Assistance to Central Public Works Department (CPWD), for preparing a comprehensive C&D Waste Management Strategy to promote reuse, recycle and recovery of C&D waste in India. The idea was to set up a methodology from world’s best strategies and practise, including example of the UK, to successfully lessen ecological effect in terms of energy utilization, contamination, waste disposal and management.

Representatives of CPWD attended the workshop, along with other key Government Departments, Ministries, Municipal Corporations, State PWDs and National & International C&D Waste Experts.

Mr. Sanjay Singh, VP-Operations, CDE Asia shared his views on how effective C&D Waste recycling can transform our cities. CDE has successfully diverted over 80 million tonnes of waste from landfills and transformed it into reusable material for construction projects. Apart from providing a sustainable source of sand and aggregates, recycling this waste can dramatically reduce Air Pollution, which is a major urban menace in most Indian cities. Every C&D Waste Recycling plant can save land worth millions of dollars from getting buried under landfills every year.

We, at CDE Asia extend our heartfelt thanks to the CPWD, Govt. of India and FCDO, Govt. of United Kingdom for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this workshop. This webinar provided an excellent platform to share knowledge, network with experts and pave the way to a brighter, sustainable India.

