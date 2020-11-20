Global Anatomic Pathology Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service [Instruments (Tissue Processors, Microtome), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology], Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal, Lung)], End User, Region – Global Forecasts to 2025″, published by GastrointestinalMarketsandMarkets™, the Anatomic Pathology Market is projected to reach a value of USD 46.8 billion by 2025 from USD 33.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine are the major factors driving the growth of the anatomic pathology

The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product & service, in 2019

Based on product & service, the Anatomic Pathology Market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursements for diagnostic tests, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Hospital laboratories segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and other end users. In 2019, the hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.

North America is the largest regional market for anatomic pathology

By region, the Anatomic Pathology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The prominent players operating in the Anatomic Pathology Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sakura Finetek (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and BioGenex Laboratories (US).

