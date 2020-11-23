Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Latest Trends and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Europe industrial air filtration market size is likely to account for USD 4.61 billion by 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is predicted to register 6.5% CAGR over the next seven years. Factors such as government regulations, technological advancements and workers safety are attributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness pertaining to environment safety has increased, which resulted in an increased number of companies installing air filtration units.

European Union has robust regulation in place to curb the industrial emission. Implementation of health and safety regulation is further likely to bolster product demand. In addition, financial support will also work as a catalyst for enhancing the production of cost-effective industrial air filtration units.

Over the past few years, technical advancements have resulted in the introduction of efficient products which consume low energy. The demand for dry scrubber type filtration unit is gaining traction owing to its features such as corrosion resistance and low energy consumption. Considering the increasing demand, manufacturers have upped their investment in research and development.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, HEPA filters are anticipated to register more than 7.2 CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-use, the food segment is likely to register more than 8% CAGR over the next seven years.

Germany accounted for more than 20% share in the market and the region is predicted to register the highest growth rate over the forecast duration.

Top Key players profiled the Europe industrial air filtration market report include : Key players such as 3M, 3nine AB, Alfa Laval, Absolent AB, Nederman, Keller Lufttechnik GmbH + Co. KG and Honeywell International among others are operating in the Europe industrial air filtration market. Apart from Europe, these companies are focusing on strengthening their global presence.

