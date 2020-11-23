Calamari – The Human Resource Software Provides Automated Notifications & Mobile Tracking

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Calamari Human Resource Software is a Human Resource Management Software located in Poland. It was founded in 2014 and helps businesses of all types and sizes including tech start-ups. It enables planning and tracking of vacations, time off and sick leaves. Calamari Human Resource Software also provides automated notifications and mobile tracking. It is integrated with project management tools like JIRA, Slack, Office 365 and G Suite.

Calamari HR Software USP:

Calamari Human Resource Software comes with packages that can be upgraded or downgraded as per users’ requirements. The additional charges are only the difference between the prices of the two plans. It allows planning of vacations, time off and sick leaves. It is a web-based cloud SaaS (software as a service) which can be deployed on Android devices, iPhones and iPads.

Calamari Pricing:

Besides economical Calamari pricing, it provides free trials to its users. Pricing for leave management commences at $40 monthly. This plan provides all features for the entire company. Calamari Pricing for the clock in/clock out begins at $60 per month with the same condition. The plan for a combination of both modules is priced at $100 per month. Payment is accepted via cards and net banking.

Calamari Demo:

It provides free trials for fourteen days with access to all product features and modules. All the data stored on it is made available on joining paid subscriptions. Calamari Pricing subscription can be canceled as per the requirements of the users. They do not provide a free version.

Features:

Clock In/Clock Out Module – Enables tracking the tune and attendance of employees. Enables auto clock in without any actions with the use of iBeacons. Provides timesheets, reporting, and payroll export.

Leave Management Module – Enables planning of time off, personal days, and remote work. Automates entitlement calculation. Applies multiple policies automatically.

Attendance Tracking – Enables calendar management and employee scheduling. Provides FMLA tracking and overtime calculation. Ensures reporting/analytics, time tracking, and a self-service portal.

Time Clock and Time Tracking – Provides online punch cards and mobile access. Enables salaried employee tracking and workstation tracking. Ensures automatic time capture and mobile tracking.

Workforce Management – Enables employee lifestyle management and employee scheduling. Provides time and attendance management with a variable workforce.

