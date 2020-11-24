Artis Launches a New Website for a Better Shopping Experience

Artis is a new-age brand for audio products that provide listeners a clear, rich, and powerful experience.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Artis is a new-age brand for audio products that provide listeners a clear, rich, and powerful experience. Launched in June 2020, the brand has started a new journey amid the coronavirus pandemic and yet are set on the right direction. The brand launched its new website which depicts the brand identity to perfection.

Since its launch, the website has garnered more than 3,50,000 visitors and counting. The website offers:

* Audio products such as earphones, earbuds, Bluetooth neckband, party speakers, sound bars, Bluetooth speakers, and USB PC speakers

* IT/PC products such as compatible laptop adapters, UPS power solutions, desktop PSU/ SMPS, input devices such as keyboards and mice, USB type-C hubs, Gaming accessories, USB charging accessories

* Power backup solutions

* Vast gifting range with provision of log printing and customizing

The website launch comes with an exciting offer for its users, i.e., a 10% discount on first purchase form their website.

Artis also has a strong presence on social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Founded three decades ago, Artis has expanded across India. It has evolved into a vast distribution network with an established e-commerce presence. What makes Artis stand out is the robust corporate gifting services and an unmatched after sales support.

For all your audio accessories needs and corporate gifting requirements, you can check out Artis’ website and their wide range of products.

For more details, visit https://www.artis.in

