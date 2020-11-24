9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing and Patient Safety Conference

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing & Patient Safety Conference April 06-08, 2021| Dubai, UAE Committee, it gives us a great pleasure to announce NPSUCG2021 scheduled on April 6-8, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. Our Gathering aims to bring all the Directors, Specialists, Professors, Doctors, Scientists, Academicians, Nurses, Students, Researchers, Business Delegates, Industrialists to share the knowledge, experience, challenges, innovations and trends encountered in the field of Nursing and Patient Safety.

Our best regards,
UCG OCM

Call for Paper:

Call for Abstracts is now open for the 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing & Patient Safety at Dubai, UAE during April 06-08, 2021 with the motto “Nursing and Patient Safety: Join hands for Patient Safety in Covid19 Pandemic”.

The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee (please note that registration is required in order to be included in the final program, to have the abstract published in the online “Book/proceedings” of Nursing and Patient Safety 2021, and to be invited to submit an abstract for publication in the official Proceedings.

Conference Key Sessions:

Nursing | Patient Safety | Midwifery And Women Health Nursing | Nursing Practice And Research | Nursing Informatics | Pediatric Nursing | Public Health | Health Promotion | Clinical Nursing | Genetic Nursing | Diabetes Nursing | Gastroenterology Nursing | Patient Safety in Pharmacy | Home Care Safety | Mental Health Nursing | Technology and Nursing Science | Quality improvement | Telenursing | Nursing Education and Research | Preventive Medicine | Globalization and Health | Patient Education | Coronavirus Deadly Impact on Humans

Conference Benefits:

Get continuing medical education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD)
Participate in professional networking
Collect material for personal knowledge
Meet with specific company representatives
Enjoy sessions & entertainment
Participation Certificate
Present your ideas and work to others
Opportunity to hear from and interact with leaders in your field
Adds Value to your CV
Conferences engage thousands of keynote speakers, speakers, delegates, practitioners, and students.

Important Information:
Conference Name: 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing and Patient Safety
Short Name: NPSUCG2021
Dates: April 6-8, 2021
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Email: nursing@universeconferences.net
Visit: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/
Call for Papers: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/submit-abstract/
Register here: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/registration/
Call Us/WhatsApp Us: +12076890407/+442033222718

Target Audience: Target Audience: Nurses, Doctors, Professors, Registered Nurse, Practitioner Nurse, CTOs, VPs, Directors, Senior Managers, Scientists, Doctors, Chief officers, Professors, Student Nurse

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a wide range of events, Meetings, Conferences, Workshops, Symposium.

More Information: https://utilitarianconferences.com/
https://universeconferences.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCGConferences
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ucg-utilitarian-conferences-gathering/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Utilitarian-Conferences-Gathering-102364354933420
E: contact@universeconferences.net
info@utilitarianconferences.com

