9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing and Patient Safety Conference

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing & Patient Safety Conference April 06-08, 2021| Dubai, UAE Committee, it gives us a great pleasure to announce NPSUCG2021 scheduled on April 6-8, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. Our Gathering aims to bring all the Directors, Specialists, Professors, Doctors, Scientists, Academicians, Nurses, Students, Researchers, Business Delegates, Industrialists to share the knowledge, experience, challenges, innovations and trends encountered in the field of Nursing and Patient Safety.

Call for Paper:

Call for Abstracts is now open for the 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing & Patient Safety at Dubai, UAE during April 06-08, 2021 with the motto “Nursing and Patient Safety: Join hands for Patient Safety in Covid19 Pandemic”.

The presenting speaker/author must register and pay the registration fee (please note that registration is required in order to be included in the final program, to have the abstract published in the online “Book/proceedings” of Nursing and Patient Safety 2021, and to be invited to submit an abstract for publication in the official Proceedings.

Conference Key Sessions:

Nursing | Patient Safety | Midwifery And Women Health Nursing | Nursing Practice And Research | Nursing Informatics | Pediatric Nursing | Public Health | Health Promotion | Clinical Nursing | Genetic Nursing | Diabetes Nursing | Gastroenterology Nursing | Patient Safety in Pharmacy | Home Care Safety | Mental Health Nursing | Technology and Nursing Science | Quality improvement | Telenursing | Nursing Education and Research | Preventive Medicine | Globalization and Health | Patient Education | Coronavirus Deadly Impact on Humans

Conference Benefits:

Get continuing medical education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD)

Participate in professional networking

Collect material for personal knowledge

Meet with specific company representatives

Enjoy sessions & entertainment

Participation Certificate

Present your ideas and work to others

Opportunity to hear from and interact with leaders in your field

Adds Value to your CV

Conferences engage thousands of keynote speakers, speakers, delegates, practitioners, and students.

Important Information:

Conference Name: 9th Emirates UCG edition on Nursing and Patient Safety

Short Name: NPSUCG2021

Dates: April 6-8, 2021

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Email: nursing@universeconferences.net

Visit: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/submit-abstract/

Register here: https://nursing.universeconferences.com/registration/

Call Us/WhatsApp Us: +12076890407/+442033222718

Target Audience: Target Audience: Nurses, Doctors, Professors, Registered Nurse, Practitioner Nurse, CTOs, VPs, Directors, Senior Managers, Scientists, Doctors, Chief officers, Professors, Student Nurse

