New Book by Mark Saba: A Luke Of All Ages And Fire And Ice

New York City, NY, 2020-Nov-24 — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Mark Saba A Luke Of All Ages And Fire And Ice hitting stores everywhere now.



These finely-crafted, moving novellas beckon us on through winding corridors of human consciousness and human hearts. In prose both lean and lyrical, Mark Saba offers intimate portraits of characters compelled to plumb the meanings of faith, loss, and the intensities of that extraordinary thing, an ordinary life. These meditative stories present us with time’s very texture, spiraling through events, moments, decades, in worlds of stark immediacy and chameleon mysteries. There’s love here, and sorrow, and the pleasures of the palpable, all made new by this perceptive writer’s artful words. Savor them. Plunge in. — Jeanne Larsen, author of the Silk Road Trilogy

Mark Saba is the author of three works of fiction and three of poetry, most recently Ghost Tracks: Stories of Pittsburgh Past and the poetry collection Calling the Names. His work has appeared widely in literary magazines and anthologies around the U.S. and abroad. He is also a painter, and work as a medical illustrator and graphic designer at Yale University. Please see marksabawriter.com.

