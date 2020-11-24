New Book by Don Tassone: New Twists

New York City, NY, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Don Tassone New Twists hitting stores everywhere now.

The 20 stories featured in this collection are based on abiding themes but with new twists, stories that explore old ideas in today’s world. What does tolerance look like, for example, at a time of such great divisiveness? Fifteen of these stories are longer. Five are very short. All are an invitation to think anew.

Don Tassone’s thoughtful new collection of wide-ranging stories delves into the connections made throughout our lives—from the perils of teenage angst to the precariousness of life at the top of the corporate world. Communications play a huge part—by iPhone, executive phone, in heartfelt handwritten letters, and even when the characters find themselves off the grid. Tassone knows whereof he speaks, and the “New Twists” ring true! – Mary Ann Presman, author of The Good Dishes

With authority and compassion, Don Tassone brings his characters to life on the page and makes us care about them—whether a teenage Mexican immigrant who resents his hard-working father or a hardboiled executive prepared to fire her mentor. You find yourself pulling for these characters as they reach small epiphanies or suffer shattering disappointments and loss. – John Young, author of When the Coin is in the Air

After a long career in the corporate world, Don Tassone has returned to his creative writing roots. New Twists is his fifth book. The others are Drive, a novel, and three other short story collections: Sampler, Small Bites and Get Back. Don and his wife Liz live in Loveland, Ohio. They have four children.

