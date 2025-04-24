Precision Fermentation Market 2030: Regulatory Support Sparks Industry Growth

Precision Fermentation Market Growth & Trends

The global precision fermentation market was estimated at USD 2.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.2% from 2024 to 2030. The consumers are increasing the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. This demand is a result of the rising awareness about the negative impact of traditional production methods on the environment, including deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water pollution. In addition, the market is seeing a surge in demand for alternative protein sources due to the environmental concerns associated with traditional protein production methods.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards plant-based animal protein, leading to changes in eating patterns. This shift has been further accelerated by the shortage of beef and pork during the pandemic, leading to an increased demand for precision fermented-based products. The market has witnessed a significant increase in the sales of plant-based products, indicating a growing consumer preference for alternative protein sources.

Technological advancements and regulatory support have contributed to the market growth. Advancements in biotechnology, along with the growing environmental concern and rising government support, have further fueled the demand for precision fermentation. This method offers an opportunity to produce a wide range of sustainable, nutritious, and cost-effective alternative protein sources, further driving its demand. These factors collectively contribute to the growth and expansion of the market, positioning it as a key player in the production of sustainable and eco-friendly products, alternative protein sources, and specialized ingredients for various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Advancements in the food industry have emerged as a key trend of the product market. Major companies operating in the food and nutrition sector are focused on developing new advancements in their products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, the introduction of animal-free ingredients in food products is a significant trend driving the market growth.

Scientists and researchers are continuously exploring new frontiers for fermentation-derived products, expanding beyond early adoption in food and specialty chemicals. This ongoing exploration is driving the development of new applications for product technology, contributing to its growth and expansion.

The market is fueled by technological advancements, such as CRISPR-Cas9, which enable precise modifications of microorganisms. These advancements are driving innovation and driving the ongoing research and development in fermentation technologies. Collaborations among industry stakeholders, research institutions, and academia hold the potential to drive innovation and expedite the commercialization of precision fermentation products. These collaborative efforts are contributing to the ongoing research and development in the product.

Based on microbe, the fungi segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.67% in 2023. The market is witnessing significant demand in the fungi microbe segment.

Based on ingredients, the collagen protein segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.39% in 2023 Collagen protein is a significant ingredient segment in the industry.

Egg white is a significant segment in the global market. Egg white proteins are widely used in the food and beverage industry due to their functional properties, such as emulsification and foaming.

Based on end use, the food & beverage segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 35.67% in 2023, owing to the fact that the market is experiencing significant demand in the food and beverage segment.

North America dominated the precision fermentation market with the revenue share of 40.52% in 2023, due to the increasing consumer awareness and the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision fermentation market report based on microbe, ingredient, end-use & region:

Microbe Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Yeast

Algae

Fungi

Bacteria

Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Whey & Casein Protein

Egg White

Collagen Protein

Heme Protein

Enzymes

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



