Market Leadership in Automatic Train Control Market | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, Country, 2020-Nov-24 — According to a research report “Automatic Train Control Market by Automation (GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, GoA 4), Service (Consulting, Integration & Deployment), Train Type (Urban (Metro & High-Speed Trains), Mainline (Passenger & Freight Trains)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global ATC market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the ATC market are population explosion and hyper urbanization, technological advancements targeting passenger convenience, and emerging trend of smart cities.

Major ATC market vendors include Thales (France), Bombardier (Canada), Toshiba (Japan), Alstom (France), Tech Mahindra (India), WSP (Canada), Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), GE (US), and Siemens (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and product launches, to further expand their presence in the global ATC market. Partnerships and agreements have been the most adopted by the major players from 2016 to 2018, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Alstom is one of the prominent providers of solutions for passenger transportation, signaling, and control systems for locomotives. Alstom’s ATO is a control system solution, which enables the railway operators by controlling the train speed and monitoring driving regularity. Alstom focuses on inorganic business strategies, such as agreements and partnerships. For instance, in April 2018, Alstom signed an agreement with RATP to provide the ATO system. Alstom would provide the onboard system, which carries out ATO while its radio system transmits data between the train and the ground.

Bombardier is a leading vendor in the ATC market. The company focuses on developing an enhanced product portfolio for the emerging markets and expanding its local footprints. It forged strategic partnerships and alliances with the regional, local players to cater to the market and enter the local industry. The strategic intent of the company is to expand its ATC systems, integrated control systems, computer, relay-based interlocking systems, radio-based rail control and signaling systems, electrical and mechanical systems, and CBTC solution portfolio. Bombardier, in the ATC market, offers the CITYFLO solution, which provides a full range of ATC technologies and operating modes for all urban operations from trams to light rail vehicles, monorails, and high-capacity metros.

