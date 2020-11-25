Simplify business communications with MDaemon Messaging Server

Grapevine, United States of America, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — MDaemon Server 20.0.3 is now available. This new version introduces hosted email options over the MDaemon Private Cloud, as well as more than a dozen minor tweaks and fixes.

Trusted by businesses for more than twenty years, MDaemon Messaging Server is a suite of tools designed to simplify the control and management of your business communications and collaborations. It was developed based on the core values of affordability, reliability, and security to deliver a high-end all-in-one solution to companies which maintain in-house email servers. However, the latest edition now provides hosted email options through the secure MDaemon Private Cloud to offer greater flexibility than ever before.

MDaemon Messaging Server includes a wide range of tools to help consolidate your business communications and collaboration. The Email Server component supports the three major email protocols – IMAP, SMTP, and POP3, and brings solid performance thanks to its feature-rich and user-friendly design. The server software is also designed with small- and medium-sized businesses in mind thanks to its low total cost of ownership and small learning curve. It also comes with powerful email security tools, including encryption, IP shielding, spam filtering, authentication, and relay controls. To address matters of compliance, it also has message archiving capabilities that keep your old emails safely stored if you ever need to reference them later on.

MDaemon Messaging Server is now fully prepared for the era of remote work thanks to its new cloud-hosted email options. It also offers mobile device management to help administrators keep track of remote access to email. A remote administration dashboard also offers a convenient way to manage all of the platform’s features online, even for in-house email servers. Remote workers can also take advantage of user-friendly webmail, complete with groupware collaboration features, shared email folders, calendars, and a note-taking app.

Download your free trial today at https://www.altn.com/Products/MDaemon-Email-Server-Windows/Features.