Hodusoft Launch Call Center Software for Work From Home In the Covid 19 Era

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a unit of global VoIP tech leaders Ecosmob, launched redesigned call center software specifically formulated to promote work from home, a trend made popular by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Call bridging is an important technology upgradation to facilitate use by remote users.

This time around, said the VP, Hodusoft incorporates predictive dialer, progressive dialer and preview dialer in its call center software. The predictive dialer has underlying sophisticated AI based algorithms that learn from patterns and adjust dialing in a way to have a call waiting by the time an agent finishes with an ongoing call. In some cases this may not be suitable in which case you have the choice of progressive dialer that waits for an agent to finish a call before initiating another call. In the first case, users can modify configuration to have a common list for the dialer and the dialer automatically connects the call to any remote agent who is free, keeping everyone fully occupied. The progressive dialer may be more suitable for individual remote workers to set up lists and work independently. The preview dialer presents a complete record of an existing customer when the call is initiated and it helps remote based agents to know all about customers when they are in conversation.

Dialers are fine for outgoing calls and can be decentralized while managers and supervisors have centralized control and monitoring facility to keep tabs on remote agents. In the case of inbound calls there is the automatic skill based call distributor feature. In the usual course of work the calls would be distributed to agents working in-house. However, given the current circumstances, this feature has been reinvented a little bit to factor in remote based agents and their mode of communication such as softphone or mobile, permitting seamless work flow. It is the same with the IVR that now gathers data centrally but allows remote access by authorized personnel.

Interactivity and collaboration are other areas where Hodusoft has made changes by way of incorporating WebRTC phone to permit audio-video chat and conferencing using any compatible device like softphone on desktops or smartphones. Security gains enhancement to assure confidentiality. While it can enhance the customer experience, the WebRTC feature also comes in handy for training sessions, meetings and collaboration between remote agents.

It is simple, easy to use and, when you opt for the hosted model, the call center software can be used by authorized personnel from anywhere and at any time on any device.

With this iteration of the call center software it now becomes easy for call centers or even enterprises to facilitate remote based work without any glitches and with a high level of security. Every interaction goes on record in the CRM for analysis. There are other customizable options such as campaign management, configurable scripts and ticketing system, to name a few. The contact center software is compact, loads fast on any device and using it is a joy for agents, aiding them to do better with less stress. It is the must have communication tool in these changed circumstances, concluded the VP.

Call centers and businesses interested in this improved solution for productivity may get in touch on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or simply chat live on https://hodusoft.com/call-center-software/.

