Application Security Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

The global Application Security Market is estimated to touch US$ 10.7 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The application security industry is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 17.7% for the duration of the prediction. Growing targeted assaults on the applications expected to be a most important issue that estimated to motivate the progress of the market. Furthermore, acceptance of BYOD in the administrations that are positioning application security facilities and solutions to defend in contradiction of possible threats has backed to the demand of the market.

The application security market on the source of Type of End Use. The market divided into-Retail, Telecom & IT, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others. The government organizations grasp, access, and bring about bulky size of sensitive information. The subdivision of government & defense, at present is prone to foremost cyber-attacks and safety breaks.

The government organizations does not come across simple safety obedience thus by it is generating greater opening for market. The market for the subdivision of government & defense is likely to develop by a CAGR of 18.3% for the duration of prediction. The market moreover expected to observe a sizeable development in the subdivision of BFSI, Telecom & IT and Healthcare above the prediction period

The application security industry on the source of Size of Organization could span Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise. The market scope for application security in large enterprises was worth US$ 1.25 billion in the year 2015 and is expected to observe sizeable development above the subsequent nine years. The market on the source of Type of Placement could span On-premise, Cloud

Application Security Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Web application security
  • Mobile application security

Application Security Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Managed
  • Professional

Application Security Testing type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
  • Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
  • Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
  • Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Application Security Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

Application Security Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Small and medium enterprise
  • Large enterprise

Some of the important companies operating in the field of application security are White Hat Security, Qualys Inc., IBM, Vera code, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Application Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

